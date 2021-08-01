 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $149,000

Enjoy the inviting front porch and maintenance free exterior in this spacious and move in ready 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Main floor features a generous living room, dining room, and ample kitchen, there's a full size bathroom also. The upstairs boasts 4 full bedrooms and another bathroom. Full unfinished basement with updated furnace and water heater. Home has updated vinyl windows. There's plenty of off street parking along with a fenced and flat backyard.

