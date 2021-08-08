This well-loved, happy home is ready for its new owner! Recent updates include a major front porch overhaul, new mortar on brick, exterior paint, new kitchen floor tile, a new disposal, newer appliances, & a brand new furnace. This home has a functional open layout for today, but works with the original wood trim, fireplace tile & character of 1920. Two bedrooms & 1 bathroom on the main floor. Master bedroom, spacious walk-in closet, and 4th bedroom upstairs. The open landing at the top of the stairs is an ideal spot to set up an office or a reading nook. You will love the charming, wrap-around porch! The enclosed back yard will keep kids and pets near. This home's location above Benton allows for privacy from the street, but immediate access to the city around you!
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $165,000
