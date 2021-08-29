 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $172,500

Nicely updated home featuring a brand New Kitchen, with Stainless Steal appliances, and Gas range included! Original Oak floors take you through the bright living room, down the hall to 3 bedrooms, and a updated bath. The basement just needs your finishing touches for your own private master sweet, with attached 1/2 Bath, lower level Living room and kitchenette! Plenty of off street parking in the 2 car garage, or in the long driveway out front! Don't miss out on this one!

