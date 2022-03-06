Tina Bailey, M: 402-740-6300, tinabailey@kw.com, https://www.kw.com - Location Location Location with the added bonus of having the perfect home! Property is located minutes away from interstate access, drive to Omaha is under 10 min. This home has been graciously maintained and updates throughout (windows, interior doors, trim, bathroom and mud room, etc.) This 4 bedroom home has main floor laundry, drop zone and additional space to create a second floor bathroom. The large double car garage has a drive through door and additional bonus space above which is partially finished all you need to do is add a few final touches to make this the perfect space for your college student, man cave or in-law suite! This home has been pre-inspected. Report may be found in attached documents.Offers to be reviewed on Sunday at 6pm. Seller does reserve the right to accept a final offer prior to Sunday.
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $175,000
