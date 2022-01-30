4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $181,000

Amy Brodersen, M: 402-306-1290, amy.brodersen@yahoo.com, www.century21.com - Charming 1.5 story located in quiet neighborhood on the East end of town. Remodeled in 2020, features include ne bathroom, new kitchen with stone countertops, new windows, paint and flooring. New water heater, new appliances stay! Approx 60' of new sewer line installed 2020. Single car detached garage with a flat yard and great view!