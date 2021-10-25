4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $200,000

Welcome home to your one of a kind home built in 1890. Upon entering through the front door, the grand cherry wood stair case welcomes you home. The character is shown throughout with spacious rooms that have original pocket doors, and stained glass windows allowing the natural light to shine upon the living space, Home has 4 fireplaces, an updated kitchen, large bedrooms with laundry on the upper level for the ease and convenience your family will enjoy. Full accessible attic space ready for your finishing touches for added space for the growing family. Walk out the main floor onto an oversized and shaded deck to spend the evenings relaxing or entertaining. This charming home is walking distance to restaurants on the 100 block and Bayliss Park. Come own a piece of history.