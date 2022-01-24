Monte Wilson, M: 712-435-9347, montewilson@hotmail.com, https://www.kw.com - Newly remodeled home in an upcoming area of Western Council Bluffs. Just a few blocks to the Pedestrian Bridge and Rivers Edge Park- where you could literally walk to downtown Omaha. The home has been completely gone through. And the home features all the essential brand-new mechanicals: New Heater, New Central Air, New Water Heater, and so much more! A large, elevated deck overlooks a great flat fenced back yard. Located in a small and tucked away Cul-de-sac, it's close to all the major interstates and main thoroughfares. It's a great location if you need to be anywhere in the Omaha Metro within minutes.*(This House is NOT Located in a Flood Zone, no Tax Proration's at closing. Any inspections conducted- will be for the Buyers information. No repairs or improvements by the Seller).
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $209,000
