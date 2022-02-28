 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $215,000

Curt Jackson, M: 402-990-0611, curtjackson@kw.com, www.kw.com - Fantastic, updated home with a hard to find 4th bedroom on corner lot in a great family neighborhood with new furnace and water heater. 4th bedroom has private sitting area and could serve as a mother-in-law suite. Large family room south facing with great natural light with tall ceiling and ceiling fan. Dining area open to both kitchen and family room. Stainless steel kitchen appliances with a new dishwasher and deep farmhouse style sink. Large back yard with 6ft privacy fence. Deep car garage with a large driveway that can fit up to 6 vehicles at the same time. Plenty of additional off-street parking available. Don't delay!!

