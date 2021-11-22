Monte Wilson, M: 712-435-9347, montewilson@hotmail.com, https://www.kw.com - Location! Location! Location! This beautifully remodeled split-level sits on the Western Edge of Council Bluffs, tucked away in a small cul-de-sac, it's literally less than a minute to Omaha and the Pedestrian Bridge at Rivers Edge Park. The inside of the home has been completely renovated, featuring new carpet, flooring, paint, granite counter tops, some new windows, a 4th non-conforming bedroom in the basement, and more. The mechanicals of the home have been replaced as well with a brand-new Heater, Central Air Conditioner, and a new Hot Water Heater! It's just like moving into a new home. Enjoy tons of other features like a main floor fireplace, oversized garage, and large fenced in back yard with mature pine trees.
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $219,000
