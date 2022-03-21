The LUCK of the Irish is With You Today! This Gorgeous Home is Ready for New Owners! What's Better- the Beautiful Wooded Backyard and Huge Screened in Porch for Entertaining, or the Spacious 4 Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors?! You'll Also Love the Large Living Room with Bay Window & Brand New Carpet. The Big Kitchen with Lots of Cabinets and Countertop Space. All Appliances Stay! Full Interior is Freshly Painted. Attached Garage. Great Location on a Quiet Cul-de-sac. And Minutes from Schools, Hospitals, Grocery, Restaurants and More! AMAThis Home is Move-in-Ready and Ready for you!!
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $225,000
