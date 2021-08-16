4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $260,000

Awesome home in well maintained neighborhood in the Lewis Central School district. Home has been well care for and features a hard to find 4th bedroom in a split level home. Main floor contains spacious living room with vaulted ceiling, kitchen with eat in dining and access to freshly stained 14x12 deck overlooking large partially fenced flat lot. Large Master bedroom with walk-in closet, 3/4 bath and double vanity, 2 additional good size bedrooms and full bath all just a few step up from living room. Basement features newer carpet (2019), family room a 4th bedroom, full bath and laundry room. Oversized 2 car garage with additional room for storage. New sump pump in 2019. Sprinkler System. Don't miss your opportunity to own this great home in the Lewis Central School district.