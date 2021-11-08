4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $275,000

Showings start Sunday November 7th @ Noon at the Open house from Noon - 2PM. . Check out this incredible 4 bedroom 3 bath home on a quiet cul-de-sac nestled in the timber of the Timbercrest neighborhood. The stylish Mission style cabinets & stainless steel appliances of the spacious kitchen/dining area overlooks the open living room area with brick fireplace & out to the stunning all NEW outdoor living spaces. The large upper custom cedar deck with 15' bar top overlooks the new retaining wall, 24' x 25' concrete patio designed play area for kids overlooking the timbered back yard with open yard space for kid & adult activities. Home has 3 yr. old Trane furnace & AC, a new DaVinci roof in 2020 with a lifetime warranty, updated windows & so much more. Don't let this gem slip away.