Nicole Riddle, M: 402-639-4850, nriddle@npdodge.com, https://www.npdodge.com/NicoleRiddle - Move-in ready! Gorgeous newer home built in 2018 ! 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, with 2 car attached garage. Soaring ceilings in main living spaces. Fabulous flooring. Fresh interior paint. Open Concept kitchen with custom soft close draws and cabinets, granite counter tops and huge island and , stainless steel appliances that all stay. Beautiful bathrooms with custom tiled showers. Fantastic fenced in yard and a great deck to enjoy a peaceful evening on. AMA
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $285,000
