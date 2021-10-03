 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $299,000

Take a closer look! This one is not like any of the others! You will fall in love with this home's unique floor plan and open living spaces! Well built and maintained 4 bedroom home with a private fenced in backyard and low county taxes in LC schools- Did you think that was even possible?! You really should see it for yourself right away!

