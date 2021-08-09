 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $299,900

4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $299,900

4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $299,900

Walkout ranch on half acre lot with shop area under garage. Main floor has 1650 sq ft with gorgeous custom kitchen, main bath with glass block shower and whirlpool tub, small 3/4 bath off master. Home has hot water baseboard heat throughout with central air on main floor, two window airs in lower level. Basement stripped after winter water leak. New eco-flow septic will be installed prior to closing.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert