Gail Hunter, M: 402-677-5441, gail.hunter@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - One of a kind acreage, close to town, and on a hard surface road. Charming older home offering lots of finished square footage, original woodwork, and hard wood floors. Situated on 2.24 acres with outbuilding and mature trees. The detached 3 car garage has a loft with extra storage space. The property is offered in its ''AS-IS'' condition.
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $315,000
