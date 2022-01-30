 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $315,000

4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $315,000

Gail Hunter, M: 402-677-5441, gail.hunter@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - One of a kind acreage, close to town, and on a hard surface road. Charming older home offering lots of finished square footage, original woodwork, and hard wood floors. Situated on 2.24 acres with outbuilding and mature trees. The detached 3 car garage has a loft with extra storage space. The property is offered in its ''AS-IS'' condition.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert