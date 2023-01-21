Introducing The Lucia by up-and-coming builder, Bel Lucia Homes. LC District, affordable NEW Construction! Two story, 4BR/2.5BA/2GAR home just one block from Lake Manawa & the Council Bluffs Country Club. Completely outfitted with quartz counters & cabinets by CKF. High caliber luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main floor. Stylishly decorated powder bath is conveniently located off the entryway. Spacious living room is open to the kitchen & dining. Gold kitchen faucet & gold hardware on white upper & navy lower cabinets with breakfast bar seating. You'll enjoy the extra space of the walk-in pantry with barn door entrance. Stainless dishwasher, microwave, & range are included. Walkout from the dining onto the covered patio & enjoy the sodded yard this Spring!
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $315,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The case against Josh Bowmar, 32, Sarah Bowmar, 33, and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC of Ankeny, Iowa, was related to the largest known case of poaching in Nebraska.
Authorities identified the alleged intruder as 30-year-old Patrick M. O'Brine. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man and a 10-year-old child at the home were uninjured, police said.
As of Jan. 4, Summit Carbon Solutions had secured nearly 85% of the easements sought in Pottawattamie County for its carbon dioxide pipeline, …
It all came down to the last match and the final seconds of the final match, but Lewis Central defended its city wrestling crown, claiming its…
The 2023 Titan Starcade lived up to the name as Lewis Central shone in the 25-team girls wrestling showcase on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.
Kanye West secretly gets married, Lisa Marie Presley dies and leaves grief-stricken Instagram post, and more celeb news
Kanye West recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony. Get more recent celeb news here.
The farm “Chaotic Acres” has five donkeys, a miniature pony, two potbellied pigs, two free-range rabbits, 11 cats, two dogs, 10 quail, six geese and one duck. And 38 tortoises.
A 4-year-old and a 5-year-old were also in the house, the criminal complaint said. A Sioux City man was charged with first-degree murder.
According to a Sheriff's Office report, Mary Frahm was unable to escape the fire because her doors wouldn't unlock and her windows wouldn't roll down.
Jordyn Keuck is looking forward to learning new things in 2023.