4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $315,000

Introducing The Lucia by up-and-coming builder, Bel Lucia Homes. LC District, affordable NEW Construction! Two story, 4BR/2.5BA/2GAR home just one block from Lake Manawa & the Council Bluffs Country Club. Completely outfitted with quartz counters & cabinets by CKF. High caliber luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main floor. Stylishly decorated powder bath is conveniently located off the entryway. Spacious living room is open to the kitchen & dining. Gold kitchen faucet & gold hardware on white upper & navy lower cabinets with breakfast bar seating. You'll enjoy the extra space of the walk-in pantry with barn door entrance. Stainless dishwasher, microwave, & range are included. Walkout from the dining onto the covered patio & enjoy the sodded yard this Spring!