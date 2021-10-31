Bill Simmons, M: 712-309-6010, bill.simmons@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Enter 1890 in 2021. High ceilings, natural woodwork., hardwood floors. Turn right through French doors into formal living and family room with Period fireplace. Turn left, the foyer and staircase to the front master suite. Enjoy the formal dining room and the updated chef’s kitchen with granite countertops, two refrigerators, period correct tin backsplash and the updated tile. Warming trays, inside grill and center island complete this awesome kitchen. The rear staircase or elevator takes you to another Master Suite with a second fireplace with en suite bathroom and walk-in cedar closet. Two more bedrooms and two more bathrooms complete the finished living spaces. The unfinished third level can be used for storage with its separate staircase or finish it off for more living area.
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $319,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Spencer Tigers entered Friday night’s Class 4A first round playoff matchup with Lewis Central averaging 270 rushing yards per game running…
- Updated
A 68-year-old man was killed Wednesday when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a barricade along Interstate 29.
Nycole Christensen is the Event Coordinator at Loess Hills Harley-Davidson.
- Updated
UNDERWOOD- Class 1A No. 2 Underwood took a quarter to get its offense going but opened the floodgates late in the second quarter to beat Weste…
- Updated
Council Bluffs Community School District will implement a new mask policy on Nov. 8 that will tie weekly mask protocols to the percentage of p…
- Updated
Thomas Jefferson High School is going through a mid-term transition to a new principal.
- Updated
Surreal.
Three potential mascots and color schemes were proposed for Gretna East High School on Monday. The Gretna East Mascot and Colors Committee -- …
- Updated
Sheriff's deputies in Houston made a horrifying discovery in an apartment Sunday: three children who they say were abandoned with the decaying body of another child inside.
20-year-old Lincoln man to judge: 'I understand that I killed my best friend. I think about him every single day'
"This was undoubtedly a completely, reckless act, and it's truly tragic when good people do bad things," the judge said. "But there was a young man who lost his life here because of your recklessness."