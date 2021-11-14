Bill Simmons, M: 712-309-6010, bill.simmons@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome home to quiet country living at your little acreage. This one of a kind home features two kitchens with granite countertops and three living/family spaces with two having separate entrances. One entrance can be easily converted to handicapped accessibility with only one step and a main floor bath is already accessible with wide doors and a seat in the shower. Have your favorite beverage in the Sunroom featuring separate heating/cooling or in one of three decks.There's lots of storage space in the basement and a nonconforming possible 5th bedroom with an adjoining 3/4 bath.There's also lots of possibilities for office/craft/hobby rooms in the lower level. The large two car garage/outbuilding features electricity throughout, a loft and storage galore.Home warranty is included
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of Timber Drive east of Council Bluffs on Thursday regarding an alleged domestic disturbance. Deputies found an 83-year-old woman dead inside the home.
Martin BrooksMartin Brooks is a lifelong resident of Council Bluffs and a 1977 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School. While at TJ, he was a…
- Updated
CEDAR RAPIDS — In their third-ever appearance in the state football semifinals, Lewis Central’s offense finished the game with 28 unanswered p…
- Updated
The northbound lanes of Interstate 29 from Ninth Avenue to Avenue G will be closed beginning Monday and are expected to remain closed for abou…
- Updated
MARSHALLTOWN — It had been 15 years since the last time the Council Bluffs swim team had qualified a swimmer in an individual event at the gir…
- Updated
Abraham Lincoln saw three seniors sign their letter of intent during national signing day on Wednesday.
- Updated
OMAHA (AP) — Five teenagers were arrested early Monday morning after shots were fired from their car at police during a chase from Omaha, east…
- Updated
Four Lewis Central senior baseball players signed their letter of intent to play college baseball on national signing day on Wednesday.
- Updated
The arrest of an alleged thief in Omaha Monday led to a carjacking and a chase that ended in Council Bluffs.
Honoring Our Veterans: Collins, an electronics expert in the Army, now focuses on veterans' issues at home
Collins, chair of the Pottawattamie County Veteran Affairs Commission, grew up in Carter Lake and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1999. Later that year, she enlisted in the Army, becoming the first person in her family to serve in the military.