4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $325,000

Welcome home to quiet country living at your little acreage. This one of a kind home features two kitchens with granite countertops and three living/family spaces with two having separate entrances. One entrance can be easily converted to handicapped accessibility with only one step and a main floor bath is already accessible with wide doors and a seat in the shower. Have your favorite beverage in the Sunroom featuring separate heating/cooling or in one of three decks.There's lots of storage space in the basement and a nonconforming possible 5th bedroom with an adjoining 3/4 bath.There's also lots of possibilities for office/craft/hobby rooms in the lower level. The large two car garage/outbuilding features electricity throughout, a loft and storage galore.Home warranty is included