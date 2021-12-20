4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $325,000

If you love the beauty of Oak, this is the home for you. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, vaulted ceilings in living room with updated fireplace and wonderful view of the wooded lot. Two Large bedrooms on the main with 2 full baths, eat in Kitchen and formal Dinning. Walk out basement offers, wains-cotting, Oak wrapped soffit, wet bar, full bath, 2 bedrooms or expand the family room with expandable wall. Home was freshly painted inside and out including the decks. Newer roof, new gutters with gutter guard, brand new AC, and all Appliances stay. All Measurements Approximate