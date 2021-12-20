If you love the beauty of Oak, this is the home for you. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, vaulted ceilings in living room with updated fireplace and wonderful view of the wooded lot. Two Large bedrooms on the main with 2 full baths, eat in Kitchen and formal Dinning. Walk out basement offers, wains-cotting, Oak wrapped soffit, wet bar, full bath, 2 bedrooms or expand the family room with expandable wall. Home was freshly painted inside and out including the decks. Newer roof, new gutters with gutter guard, brand new AC, and all Appliances stay. All Measurements Approximate
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office has released additional information about the death of a man that was run over by a pickup truck.
A man has been arrested in Council Bluffs in connection with a homicide that occurred Monday evening at 4727 Erskine St. in Omaha.
Council Bluffs Community Schools will dismiss early Wednesday because of the forecast of wind gusts from 65 to 75 miles per hour between 3 and…
Between the ongoing BCTGM strike against the Kellogg Company in Omaha and the recent UAW strikes against John Deere Corporation at plants acro…
A fire Monday night in Malvern, Iowa, destroyed Mulholland Grocery, a longtime fixture of the town's Main Street and its only grocery store.
Wrestling runs in Sophie Barnes‘ family, and she’s adding to its legacy.
Iowa Western football has players from 17 different states on its roster from all ends of the country.
Strong winds that possibly produced tornadoes in some areas passed through southwest Iowa Wednesday evening.
A pair of Council Bluffs men were recently sentenced to prison in federal court on separate charges.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management said Thursday that officials have confirmed one tornado touched down during Wednesday's storms. Additionally, power outage and communication issues led Lewis Central to cancel classes today.