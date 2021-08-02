4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $339,000

WOW! This Fully Remodeled Home has It All! You'll Love the Natural Light that Streams Through the Open Floor Plan. Enjoy Cooking in this Brand New Kitchen with an Island Overlooking the Beautiful BackYard. Relax in the Large Family Room Boasting a Stunning Fireplace and Built In Bookshelves. Let the Kids Play Safely in this Half Acre Lot in Desirable Neighborhood as You Garden or Grill Out on the Private Patio. Mature Trees Offer Shade, Privacy, and Beauty. Home Features Four Spacious Bedrooms, Three Updated Bathrooms, and Large 3 Car Garage. Plenty of Storage Space with Large Basement, Garage Attic & Storage Shed! Updates Include: New Andersen Windows. New Flooring Throughout. New Interior & Exterior Paint. New Lighting. Remodeled Kitchen Features New Cabinets with Granite Counter