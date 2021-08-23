4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $339,900

PEACEFUL GETAWAY MINUTES FROM CITY LIVING, RESTAURANTS & OTHER AMENITIES, EASY DRIVE TO OFFUTT AFB NEW ROOF This stunning 4 bedroom 2 story home has every upgrade you crave in a home. Enjoy beautiful granite countertops in the white, bright kitchen including spacious island with extra storage! The large living room has large windows that showcase the greenery in the backyard. The owners suite is a private escape with trey ceiling featuring soft lighting and updated bathroom and walk-in closet. The other bedrooms are all spacious with good closet space. The walk-out basement is fully finished with extra bedroom and bathroom. The outdoors is the centerpiece of the whole home. A secluded space with wildlife, zen garden, & plenty of green space to enjoy. The sellers spared no expense with