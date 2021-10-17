Bill Simmons, M: 712-309-6010, bill.simmons@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Enter 1890 in 2021. High ceilings, natural woodwork., hardwood floors. Turn right through French doors into formal living and family room with Period fireplace. Turn left, the foyer and staircase to the front master suite. Enjoy the formal dining room and the updated chef’s kitchen with granite countertops, two refrigerators, period correct tin backsplash and the updated tile. Warming trays, inside grill and center island complete this awesome kitchen. The rear staircase or elevator takes you to another Master Suite with a second fireplace with en suite bathroom and walk-in cedar closet. Two more bedrooms and two more bathrooms complete the finished living spaces. The unfinished third level can be used for storage with its separate staircase or finish it off for more living area.
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $360,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
She fed the masses — usually eight mouths at a time.
- Updated
An Iowa nursing home recently hit with more than $300,000 in fines has been added to Medicare’s list of the nation’s worst care facilities.
- Updated
A Council Bluffs woman expressed concerns about a family connection between a City Council member and a candidate during Monday's council meeting.
- Updated
A minor vehicle accident turned into a carjacking that injured one woman in Council Bluffs.
- Updated
CHI Health Mercy Hospital has put a new face on its maternity center.
The mother told police the 4-year-old was kept in the basement for days at a time and that food was also withheld from the boy, according to the documents.
- Updated
Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday she’s having “great conversations” with state legislative leaders about the potential for considering a bill during the upcoming special session that would prohibit workplace COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
- Updated
St. Albert football scheduled an additional game against Shenandoah on Friday but has since canceled that game.
- Updated
Lewis Central Community School District Superintendent Eric Knost will retire at the end of the school year.
Council Bluffs is beginning to go solar.