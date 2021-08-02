Flanked with magnificent outdoor covered living areas, this quality built ranch by Countryside Home Builders features open concept living, bamboo floors, granite counters, stately fireplace and fully finished walk-out basement. Main floor includes primary bedroom complete with ensuite and walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms and flexible office/pantry. Custom cabinets in kitchen with large island includes all appliances and walks out to large covered deck to enjoy even the sunniest afternoons. Lower level includes one conforming bedroom with oversized walk-in closet, bathroom and generous sized family room; perfect for entertaining! Enjoy all this home has to offer plus low traffic on a cul-de-sac lot and miles of walking trails through Hills of Cedar Creek neighborhood.
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $365,000
