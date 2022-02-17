 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $39,995

4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $39,995

Large 4 bed, 2 Bath home, the bedroom on main floor has attached full bath, 3 bedrooms up with another full bath, Hi-Efficiency furnace & off street parking, Needs work, shared easement driveway with 6' privacy fence. detached 1 1/2 car garage, All measurements are approximate. Seller is selling ''as is'' condition with ''all faults & all contents'' including any trash or abandoned personal property unless specifically stated otherwise. This is a tax sale property. Since this is a tax deed, we will not be able to close until after the 120 days expires. Closing cannot take place until after May 10, 2022

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: I was a guest on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Here’s what happened

Commentary: I was a guest on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Here’s what happened

Last spring, I was invited to appear on Joe Rogan’s show. My first reaction was surprise: Why me? I’m not a comedian (like Rogan), or a martial-arts fighter (ditto), or a celebrity who likes to push the envelope (Elon Musk, Jordan Peterson). I am just a nerdy college professor who writes books that very few people choose to read. (My mom says they’re very good.) But my latest book is about ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert