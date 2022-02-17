Large 4 bed, 2 Bath home, the bedroom on main floor has attached full bath, 3 bedrooms up with another full bath, Hi-Efficiency furnace & off street parking, Needs work, shared easement driveway with 6' privacy fence. detached 1 1/2 car garage, All measurements are approximate. Seller is selling ''as is'' condition with ''all faults & all contents'' including any trash or abandoned personal property unless specifically stated otherwise. This is a tax sale property. Since this is a tax deed, we will not be able to close until after the 120 days expires. Closing cannot take place until after May 10, 2022
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $39,995
