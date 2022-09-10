4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $390,000

Nearing Completion. New construction that features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, open floor plan, main floor laundry, walk in pantry, corner lot, and a full finished basement.
Peg Helget will soon be leaving Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 15 Bennett Ave., has closed its doors.
Cancer is the second leading cause of death nationally and in southwest Iowa, according to data collected from the CDC, and lung cancer is by far the most prevalent.
The man's family went to the camp site Saturday to look for him because they were unable to make contact with him and his mother for at least a week.
The Daily Nonpareil discovered that, while many leading causes of death locally are nearly identical to nationally, the mortality rates here are higher than nationally in almost every category.
Doug Koebernick, inspector general of the Nebraska Correctional System, said their investigation will be focused on the death, the events that surrounded it and whether staff followed prison policies.
Disciplinary action has been taken by the Clarinda Community School District after allegations of bullying and harassment at Clarinda High School surfaced last week.
Lewis Central swimming defeated Council Bluffs at Abraham Lincoln on Tuesday after winning 10 of 11 events.
Beginning Sept. 15, you can ride the “magic carpet” to the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center to see “Aladdin Jr.” performed by the Chantic…
