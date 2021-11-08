Exceptional quality and immaculate condition is this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom ranch with highly desired 3 car garage in Fox Run Landing. Spacious kitchen boasts an abundance of cabinetry with newly installed custom pull-out organizers, solid surface counters and new stainless steel appliances. Recent updates include neutral paint, cordless window treatments, tasteful light fixtures, plumbing fixtures, garage doors, superior carpet throughout and lawn sprinkler (winterized for season). Main-floor features primary bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite, two additional bedrooms, bathroom and laundry for ease of living. Finished lower level is complete with conforming 4th bedroom, family room, storage room and bonus flex space that could be a perfect workout room or add an additional bedroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $395,000
