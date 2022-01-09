 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $399,000

Dreaming of owning an acreage and having chickens, horses, cattle, goats or other livestock? How about a big garden? Basketball court? Pool? This property either has it or has room to put it! 3000+ sf 4 bed/3 bath plus bonus room house ready to be called home! No showings until Open House on Sunday, January 9th @ 12:00 noon - 2:00pm.

