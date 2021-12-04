Kim Stephens, M: 402-203-9106, kim.stephens@kwelite.com, https://www.kwElite.com - CONTRACT PENDING. On market for backup offers only. Beautiful views, great location, and easy living is what you’ll get with this fantastic ranch in Whispering Oaks! Enjoy your early morning coffee on the covered front porch, or on the deck enjoying the peacefulness of the wooded backyard scenery. Lovely open concept kitchen-great room combination. Kitchen boasts copper sink and cabinet hardware with beautiful solid surface countertops throughout and a large island. Convenient drop-zone off garage with laundry room adjacent. 3 nice-sized bedrooms on main level w/ full bath. Primary bedroom features tray ceiling & chic barn style door that opens to 3/4 bath that has tiled walk-in shower, walk-in closet & dual vanities! Lower level is truly spacious with entertainment area, storage room, 3/4 bath, & 4th bedroom with massive walk-in closet. Well manicured fully fenced in backyard, & have I already mentioned
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $412,500
