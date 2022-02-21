 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $415,000

Melinda Jensen, M: 402-699-0203, melinda.jensen@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Be the 2nd owner of this pristine 4 bdrm, 3 bath, 2006 built, walk-out, ranch home that backs to the open space of Fox Run Golf Course and with 2969 FSF. Many features include wood floors, 6 panel doors, hard surface countertops, walk-in pantry, back-lit stair railing, oversized, partially covered 32 X 14 deck. There is also recessed lighting in master bedroom and dining room to enjoy along with front covered porch and 3 car garage. Lower level features large open family room, bedroom, full bath, 2 office areas and a safe room. Seller prefers closing to be within 30-45 days and needs to rent back until June 15 while their new construction is being completed. All appliances stay, including washer and dryer. Close to shopping, and approx. 15 minutes to USAF base or downtown Omaha.

