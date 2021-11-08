4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $429,000

AJ Schmidt, M: 712-310-6119, Andrew.Schmidt@kwELITE.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Space is not a problem when it comes to this home! 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, over 4,000 sq. ft. and sits on 5.82 acres. Open floor plan is perfect for gatherings, or being able to spread out. Impressive kitchen with an island, pantry, and cabinet space galore! Open double doors to reveal the huge primary suite with primary bath that has a jacuzzi tub and spacious walk-in closet. Walkout basement has lots of possibilities and room for storage. Relax on the large 12x45 covered deck and enjoy no backyard neighbors or take an adventure on the wooded trails.