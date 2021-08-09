Who says it can't all be fun and games?! It can be living here! Fox Run Golf Course community offers a beautiful manicured 18 hole course and you're just footsteps away! But that's if you ever want to leave home! With over 3,700 square feet of sprawling windows and tasteful finishes, home boasts two primary bedroom suites, two complete kitchens with custom cabinetry, granite counters and all appliances; there is no shortage of living or entertaining spaces! Whether you're hosting large gatherings, working from home in the large private office off of the kitchen or simply enjoying the 3 season porch with views of the green, they've thought of everything. Not to mention the abundance of storage throughout. Also includes a 3-car garage for all of the toys. Brand new roof being installed! AMA
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $445,000
