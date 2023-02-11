Why wait to build? This gorgeous, nearly-new home has what you're looking for: plenty of room for all your toys, beautiful kitchen, open concept living and dining area, smart home hub, a fantastic primary suite, 2nd floor laundry, and so much more! Call for your appointment today!
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $445,000
