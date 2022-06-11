WOW! This RARE & nearly brand new walk-out ranch on a 0.32 acre wooded lot is exactly what you have been waiting for! Featuring nearly 3,000 finished square feet, this majestic floor plan was designed exquisitely and perfect for hosting your most incredible gatherings! The open concept on the main floor boasts the most gorgeous kitchen with quartz countertops, a huge primary bedroom with walk-in closet and shower, a walk-out deck to the serene wooded lot, and so much more! Make your way downstairs to the walk-out basement and enjoy the wet-bar, living area, and the other three oversized bedrooms. E-glass in every window, LED lighting throughout, high-end finishes in every area of the house, Armstrong LVP, gas fireplace, & an incredibly well thought out and beautifully created landscape!
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $455,000
