The Ruby By Richland Homes. This spacious 2 story, walk out home, has over 2400 sq ft above grade and includes a relaxing covered deck. The interior features an open floorplan with birch, soft close kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, a large island, convenient drop zone off garage and an additional flex room. 2nd floor features large laundry room and an amazing primary bedroom with sitting room and large walk in closet. Finally, the 3 car garage has an expended 3rd bay for all your additional toys or extra storage! Hurry and you can still choose your own finishes!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $463,273
