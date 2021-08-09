4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $490,000

Take a step outside the city limits and down a privately owned road back to your own little oasis. This one owner Custom Built ranch home sets back on a beautiful 2.5 acre lot. Take a stroll over the walking bridge and down the trail that leads you back to the gazebo nestled under the mature trees. Custom built home with 2x6 framing and 5,000+ finished sq. ft. of living space, featuring, vaulted ceilings, 4 fireplaces, a master bedroom with double walk-in closets, soaking tub, fireplace, and a private sunporch for early morning coffee. 3 bedrooms two full baths on the main! The walk out basement is very open and spacious with a second full Kitchen, beautiful fireplace, nonconforming 4th bedroom and half bath. Plus 625 sq. ft. just for storage. Plenty of space for a lifetime of memories!