 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $490,000

4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $490,000

PERFECT opportunity to design and build your custom home. You can choose this plan, another plan that we have or bring your own plan. This can be your chance to have a completely custom home. All pricing is dependent on final plans, specs and bids. See photos for more plans.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert