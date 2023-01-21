WOW! Look no further than this perfectly maintained home in Whispering Oaks. This home offers a large open floor plan that greets you the minute you walk through the front doors. On the main floor you will find a large primary bed and bathroom. The second bed is perfect for a home office if needed. The main floor opens to a large, covered deck to enjoy the evening sunsets and the wooded lot. The basement offers 2 more large bedrooms and another full bathroom. The large open basement with kitchenette makes entertaining a breeze and it walks out to a covered patio. The three-car garage offers room for all the vehicles, toys, yard tools plus extra storage.
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $539,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The case against Josh Bowmar, 32, Sarah Bowmar, 33, and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC of Ankeny, Iowa, was related to the largest known case of poaching in Nebraska.
Authorities identified the alleged intruder as 30-year-old Patrick M. O'Brine. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man and a 10-year-old child at the home were uninjured, police said.
As of Jan. 4, Summit Carbon Solutions had secured nearly 85% of the easements sought in Pottawattamie County for its carbon dioxide pipeline, …
It all came down to the last match and the final seconds of the final match, but Lewis Central defended its city wrestling crown, claiming its…
The 2023 Titan Starcade lived up to the name as Lewis Central shone in the 25-team girls wrestling showcase on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.
Kanye West secretly gets married, Lisa Marie Presley dies and leaves grief-stricken Instagram post, and more celeb news
Kanye West recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony. Get more recent celeb news here.
The farm “Chaotic Acres” has five donkeys, a miniature pony, two potbellied pigs, two free-range rabbits, 11 cats, two dogs, 10 quail, six geese and one duck. And 38 tortoises.
A 4-year-old and a 5-year-old were also in the house, the criminal complaint said. A Sioux City man was charged with first-degree murder.
According to a Sheriff's Office report, Mary Frahm was unable to escape the fire because her doors wouldn't unlock and her windows wouldn't roll down.
Jordyn Keuck is looking forward to learning new things in 2023.