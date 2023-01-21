 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $539,000

WOW! Look no further than this perfectly maintained home in Whispering Oaks. This home offers a large open floor plan that greets you the minute you walk through the front doors. On the main floor you will find a large primary bed and bathroom. The second bed is perfect for a home office if needed. The main floor opens to a large, covered deck to enjoy the evening sunsets and the wooded lot. The basement offers 2 more large bedrooms and another full bathroom. The large open basement with kitchenette makes entertaining a breeze and it walks out to a covered patio. The three-car garage offers room for all the vehicles, toys, yard tools plus extra storage.

