Two bedrooms, kitchen, living room, full bath on the main. Two bedrooms, small kitchen bath and living room up. Old asphalt siding, roof is 20 yrs plus, parking off the alley, house needs lots of rehab. Recent tenant of 19 years moved out. Zoned C-3
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $55,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The former Sundel Plaza has been slated for demolition to make way for a new business.
- Updated
Ashlyn Vorthmann grew up going to Westfair, showings animals through 4-H while also admiring the queen contestants who put themselves through …
The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education accepted the resignation of member John Minshall during its meeting Tuesday.
- Updated
The 2021 Westfair queen contest will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday night at Westfair in the showring.
Erica Jenkins is an inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York and serving a life sentence for murder (with additional decades for robbery, assault by a confined person and being a habitual criminal).
Falcons fly into the ship: St. Albert blasts Pirates for first state title game appearance since 1999
- Updated
CARROLL — St. Albert advanced to the Class 1A baseball state championship game for the first time since 1999 on Wednesday, beating Alburnett 1…
- Updated
Westfair is back in full force.
- Updated
Simone Biles says she withdrew from the Olympics gymnastics team final because she wasn't in the right headspace to compete. Here's the latest.
Both the semi driver and NDOT driver were uninjured and refused transport to the hospital. According to the State Patrol, no citations were issued.
- Updated
The man who wasn't wearing a mask ran up and spit at the man who was, police said. The two men began scuffling and wrestling, and the unmasked man pulled out a pistol-type BB gun and shot the man in the neck.