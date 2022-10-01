No need to wait for new construction! This previous model home still shows as a model home! This home features an open floorplan, a large walk through pantry, beautiful finishes, laundry room walks into the primary closet, 2 bedrooms on main floor, 2 bedrooms on lowerlevel walk out with a bar, lots of storage and 3/4 bath. An abundance of windows to take in the tree view. Garage has a heater and a finished floor. Reverse Osmosis added for the water dispensers in both refrigerators, extended patio, water softener added & so much more! There is a lot to love about this ranch situated on a treed lot.
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $590,000
