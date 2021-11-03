 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $625,000

Don't miss this custom built walkout ranch home with nearly 5,000 finished square feet sitting on 2.55 acres with a 30x40 heated outbuilding and 9ft garage doors! New roof in 2016, Exterior painted in 2020, Kitchen appliances new 2021! Main floor features vaulted ceilings in the living room with wet bar, large eat-in kitchen and formal dining room that have newly finished hardwood floors, office, 3 Bedrooms including the master with en-suite and walk-in closet. Newley finished basement is an entertainers dream! Tons of space to spread out in the family room or sit at the bar and watch a game! You will also find the 4th bedroom, a 5th non conforming bedroom and 3/4 bath. Need more? Don't forget about the bonus room above the garage! Bedroom? Playroom? Make it your own!

