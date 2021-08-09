 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $190,000

Split-entry with an open floor plan and many modern touches including LVP flooring throughout, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and tiled shower. This property is located right next to Hiley Park in Glenwood, IA. This property is a rare find with 4 large bedrooms and 1.75 baths in up-and-coming Glenwood. Do not miss out on this amazing opportunity.

