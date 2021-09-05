4 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $214,500

Pre-inspected! This easy-to-maintain townhome features a functional layout for all buyers. Main floor master bedroom, bath, laundry & 2-car attached garage. 1.5 stories with 2 spacious bedrooms and 2nd bathroom upstairs. Open main floor plan with character! Eat-in kitchen with custom cabinets, breakfast bar, tile backsplash, and walkout door to the back patio. Full basement with a finished 4th bedroom, plenty of storage, and rough-in for a future 3rd bathroom. Situated on a corner lot right across the street from the elementary school and within walking distance to several of Glenwood, Iowa's amenities!