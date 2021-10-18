 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $274,900

Showings start October 15th! Beautifully updated move-in ready acreage just a short drive from the metro area! The sellers left nothing untouched on upgrades in this four bedroom, two bath home. New septic system, new plumbing, new flooring, fresh paint, new interior and exterior doors, completely updated bathrooms and kitchen, new light fixtures, new garage door, and new AC unit are just a highlight of the improvements made to this property. Acreage living on a short stretch of gravel and beautiful views to wake up to every morning!

