Must see to appreciate this spectacular 2 story turn of the century home located just minutes to the metro with all its original charming woodwork, wood floors, built in cabinets, pocket doors, open staircase & wrap around covered porch to enjoy the views. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home with main floor laundry sits on just under 4 acres on a paved road between Silver City & Glenwood. Bathrooms have been updated & 1/2 bath is roughed in for a shower. Other updates include aluminum siding, new windows on 2nd floor, new septic system in 2012, new roof in 2010, and new furnace/AC in 2008. Extra outbuildings include a detached garage, open machine shed, barn, concrete stave silo and remodeled shop/man cave, & chicken hutch. Great opportunity to own your Country Home retreat today!
4 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $285,000
