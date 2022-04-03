Debbie Meyer, M: 402-320-7916, Debbie.Meyer@bhhsamb.com, https://www.debbiemeyerrealestate.com - Looking for an acreage close to town and only 20 minutes to Offutt? Two parcels, approximately 5.5 acres close to town and on a paved road! Each parcel has its own septic tank (25587 has a newer septic tank). The home , built in 1902 needs work but has lots of space with which to work. Upper level has hardwood under the carpet. Newer furnace. Property has a newer custom 14 x 36 shed, 3 car garage, 4 stall horse barn (the big red barn built in 2007), a riding arena that can be cleared and functional again. The location of this acreage can't be beat!
4 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $300,000
