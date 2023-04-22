New ranch home that features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car garage, open floor plan, main floor laundry, walk in pantry, quartz counter tops, birch kitchen cabinets, wood burning fireplace, walkout basement, and wonderful country side views. House is located in Lake Ohana subdivision sitting on a 1 Acre lot. Home is almost complete.
4 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $492,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just down the road from one of the Bluffs’ most notable attractions -- the General Dodge House -- the two-story, 1890s saltwater box-style hom…
State, city and county inspectors have cited restaurants for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including dead rod…
A high-caliber wrestling program is coming to the Iowa West Field House in Council Bluffs. It is expected to open in August or September.
Gail Kenkel, retired teacher for Council Bluffs Schools, has been volunteering at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs for three years.