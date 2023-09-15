This immaculate 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch home has been meticulously maintained and is ready for a new owner! The main floor is host to a spacious living room, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, mudroom & kitchen that walks out to the back deck where you can enjoy your treed lot on nearly an acre of land. Fully finished walkout basement with wet bar & movie theatre - perfect for entertaining! Hidden gems around every corner including 0 entry access from front door & garage, smart light switches and outdoor sound system. Ideal location between Hwy 34, just 20 minutes to Offut AFB and easy commute to Council Bluffs & Omaha Metro.