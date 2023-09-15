Emily Swinford, M: 712-520-4237, emily.swinford@betterbluffs.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - This immaculate 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch home has been meticulously maintained and is ready for a new owner! The main floor is host to a spacious living room, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, mud room, & kitchen that walks out to the back deck where you can enjoy your treed lot on nearly an acre of land. Fully finished walkout basement with wet bar & movie theater room, perfect for entertaining! Hidden gems around every corner including zero-entry access from the front door & garage, smart light switches, & outdoor sound system. Ideal location near Hwy 34, just 20 minutes to Offutt AFB, & an easy commute to Council Bluffs & the Omaha Metro.
4 Bedroom Home in Glenwood - $525,000
