Welcome to this charming farm house on 3.83 acres of land with no covenants! The possibilities are endless with outbuildings that could house chickens, horses or goats. You'll fall in love with the original woodwork and character of this home, but appreciate the modern updates that make it move-in ready. This farmhouse has been completely remodeled from top to bottom, offering peace of mind to its new owners. Enjoy a serene country lifestyle with an easy commute to the metro. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to own a piece of rural paradise!
4 Bedroom Home in GLENWOOD - $539,000
